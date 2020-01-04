Body identified as missing woman who texted she was ‘in trouble’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUEYTOWN, Ala. -- Police in Alabama say the body of a missing woman was found on Friday, WVTM reports.

29-year old Paighton Houston disappeared from a Birmingham bar on Dec. 20.

She texted a coworker that she thought she was in trouble.

Houston was seen leaving the tin roof bar with two men, apparently willingly.

Her body was found in a shallow grave at a house in Hueytown Friday.

The remains were positively identified as Houston's.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate her death.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a$5,000 reward for credible information about the incident.

CrimeStoppers also offered a $5,000 reward.

The most a family member would want is to have their missing family member returned to them, but we can't give them that," said Lynneice Washington, a district attorney. "So the only thing we can do at this point is to try and give them justice."

