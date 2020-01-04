Mother accused of killing 2 children in attempted murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A distraught grandmother said she had to identify the remains of her two tiny grandchildren, WLS reports.

2-year-old Johntavis Newell and 7-month-old Ameer Newell were both allegedly killed by their mother Wednesday night at an apartment building.

"I don't know why it happened. why she killed my grandkids," said Zera Newell, the children's grandmother.

Police say Newell's 20-year-old daughter, Aleah Newell, stabbed one of the children and left him in the bathtub where he died, while she dropped the other from an 11th story window.

She reportedly stabbed her grandfather in the apartment then jumped out of the window herself.

Something broke her fall and she survived but was critically injured.

She is charged with first-degree murder and also faces attempted murder charges, police say.

Adrianne Thomas Says Aleah spent a couple days at the Shield of Hope shelter in Humbolt park where she told several people she needed help and could not raise the kids on her own.

They say she asked for help, and the Salvation Army, which runs the facility, denied her.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army said they cannot confirm Aleah stayed there.

Aleah's mother, however, confirms her daughter called her from the shelter Tuesday night.

"I don't know why this happened...why God let this happen," Zera said.