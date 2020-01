Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Her experience exemplifies the 20th century. She's a World War II veteran, a mother and a hero to many who know her.

Susan Rudd grew up in the shadow of the great depression and joined the army to pull herself out of poverty.

Now, as she looks back, she tells us how she sees her life as a great journey that she`s always excited to share with the world.