Woman talks about being shot while driving on Gordon Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman driving down a busy street in High Point heard gunshots, pulled over and realized she'd been hit.

Kwanza Eleby says it happened late Thursday afternoon when she was driving on Gordon Street.

"I heard some gunshots, there was a lot of them like firing just going off, and a car was coming out of the side street and they almost ran into me, so I kind of pulled over," Eleby said.

Shortly after she pulled over she felt a burning sensation. She looked down to see bullet-torn clothing and blood. The round had grazed her stomach.

"Y'all put those guns down, y'all please put those guns down, you could have killed me," Eleby said.

Eleby says what happened to her is a sobering reminder that anyone can fall victim to the violence happening in the community.

"Like you and your family, you sit around and talk about stuff like this like people are just out shooting people, but you really never think that it will be you," Eleby said.

A day after her brush with death she can't help but think about all the other innocent lives in danger when the shots rang out.

"It could be children walking up and down that street, people in wheelchairs on the sidewalk, you could have hurt anybody, you could have killed anybody. Just put those guns down," Eleby said.