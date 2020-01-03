Winston-Salem man charged with murder after man shot, killed in Greensboro, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was shot in Greensboro on Dec. 15, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Christopher Raynard Mitchell Jr., 27, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Chaunci Rashan Rutledge.

Mitchell was reportedly arrested and is currently in the Guilford County Jail.

At 3:39 a.m. on Dec. 15, officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street when they were told about a man lying in the road.

Rutledge was found by officers with a gunshot wound, the release says.

EMS responded and treated Rutledge.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Petra Hookah Lounge.

Spring Garden Street was closed between Granite Street and Chapman Street while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

"I have lost yet another young mentee who had an amazing impact on my own life as I had on his," said Derrick Bracy, the assistant principal at Southeast Guilford High School, in a post. "He had a protector’s heart for his family and was a good spirited person with sort of an old soul. Chaunci was tough and had no problem letting you know if you thought otherwise. Oh how he will be missed by so many. I will miss him for sure but will never forget him."