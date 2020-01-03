Mom speaks out after man accused of trying to kidnap her daughter at Greensboro Biscuitville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro mother is counting her blessings after her 8-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped.

It happened inside of the West Market Street Biscuitville restaurant on Dec. 27, 2019, around 8:20 a.m.

Heather Owen is a regular at this Biscuitville and she and her daughter love to get breakfast. She said she would have never imagined a man grabbing her daughter, trying to take her away.

A nearby customer saw what happened and immediately intervened. The suspect got away. The good Samaritan was able to snap a few pictures of the man and his license plate.

"I saw, he had just come out of the bathroom and he just tried to grab her," said the 911 recordings from the day the incident happened.

Owen says she grateful for that good Samaritan's quick actions.

"I gave him the biggest hug in the whole world and I told him, 'the guardian angel forever,' there are just no words to put into what he did," Owen said.

The pictures the good Samaritan provided to the officers on the scene were enough to track down and arrest 55-year-old Timothy Fry.

Fry is charged with first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties.

While he's being held in jail, Owen is holding onto her daughter a little more these days.

"I hug her a little tighter," Owen said.

She's thankful someone was in the right place at the right time.

"What do you say to somebody or do for somebody that has saved your child's life, literally, thank you is not enough," Owen said.

Owen wanted to share her story so other parents could learn from this and also be aware of their surroundings.