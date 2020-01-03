Palm reader arrested for allegedly scamming woman out of $70,000 to banish a demon

SOMERSET, Mass. — A Massachusetts palm reader was arrested after police say she scammed a woman out of more than $70,000 to banish a demon, Somerset police say.

Tracey Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with six counts of obtaining property over $150 by trick, larceny over $1,200 and intimidation of a witness.

Police launched an investigation on Dec. 17 after a woman told officers Milanovich, of Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, tricked her into giving the so-called psychic large sums of money.

Milanovich allegedly told the woman that her daughter was possessed by a demon.

In order to banish the evil spirit, Milanovich had the victim buy her household items, like towels and bedding, and give her more than $71,000, police say.

Milanovich was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Milanovich is asked to contact Somerset Police Officer Donald Cormier at (508) 679-2138.

