Man skins dogs to make ‘doggy coat,’ police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A man in Kentucky is accused of skinning dogs “to make a doggy coat,” police say, WKYT reports.

Jonathan Watkins is charged with torturing a dog and tampering with evidence.

Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Monday when they got an animal cruelty complaint.

A neighbor told police that Watkins killed two dogs, skinned them and hung them from his front porch railing.

The neighbor said Watkins came over to his house, covered in blood, to ask for a cigarette and said he had “been skinning dogs.”

The neighbor also told police they didn’t believe Watkins due to past mental illness but did see four animal skins on Watkins’ front porch.

Two dogs that belonged to the neighbor were missing and another neighbor’s two dogs were believed to be missing, according to the neighbor.

Officials talked to Watkins and noticed a large hunting knife on his belt in a holster.

Watkins reportedly told officials that he was “making…a doggy coat.”

He also admitted to officials that he did kill his neighbor’s dogs.

“There isn’t anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat,” Watkins reportedly told officials.

He said he killed four dogs, skinned them and threw them over a hill.

Watkins admitted that he used a knife to stab the dogs in the heart.

He is now in the Floyd County Detention Center.