Introducing ‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here

On Christmas day, 1929 a rural North Carolina tobacco farmer brutally murdered six of his children, his wife and then killed himself. The horrific crime made the front page of the New York Times. It inspired a hit record and would conjure up rumor and speculation for generations to come. Some say Charlie Lawson just snapped while others believe it may have been centered around a troubled heart. But as brutal and bizarre as the murders were, what followed the funeral has become the stuff of legend. The crime scene became a tourist attraction with bloody photographs being sold as souvenirs. “Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murders” delves deep into the events — with recently discovered interviews from people who were there that day — in hopes of finding answers to this 90-year-old murder mystery.

