Guilford County day care owners frustrated after funding to feed children stops

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Worried day care and learning center employees reached out to FOX8 after months of missing reimbursement money from a federal program.

Vanessa Price operates VPLearning Center in High Point and explained that she normally receives at least $700 monthly through the Child and Adult Food Care Program.

Price said that her sponsor for the program was Guilford Child Development, who facilitated the money.

She explained reimbursement payments stopped in October.

Since then, she’s covered breakfast, lunches and snacks out of pocket.

“(The families) can’t afford to bring food," Price said. "They can’t afford to bring snacks, and so that’s the first thing I get asked when they signed the child up: are you going to provide breakfast, lunch, snack?”

A spokesperson for NCDHHS told FOX8 the annual application update for the program was due on October 31, 2019.

Despite several attempts to contact Guilford Child Development, the organization did not successfully complete the application update by the deadline.

Price said the missing reimbursement means she’s limited on the other items she can purchase like arts and crafts and other supplies.

“I try to stock up on diapers, wipes and all kinds of stuff because we are dealing with low-income families,” Price said.

A spokesperson explained that once the application update is complete, they will be able to begin filing claims for reimbursement.

“I just hope that Guilford County can do better because this is just starting and previous years we never had this problem. Hopefully, they start early enough so this won’t happen again,” Price said.

Requests for comment to Guilford Child Development have not been returned.