Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A camera captured a terrifying moment and the awesome power of mother nature.

A man was standing on a rocky ledge at a beach in Santa Cruz when a massive wave swept over him.

he was knocked off the rocks and into the ocean.

Luckily for him, rescue crews were able to pluck him from the water and he is doing fine.

Officials posted the video along with a warning: never turn your back on the ocean.