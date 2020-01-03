Four things to consider when looking for a doggie day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you get a new puppy over the holidays? There is an option more pet parents are choosing: doggie day care!

There are four things you need to consider to make sure it's a perfect fit in today’s Project Pet.

First, make sure your fur baby is up-to-date on all her vaccinations.

Next, stop by a number of doggie day cares to get a feel for the environment. Is it clean? Are locks on enclosures up-to-snuff and is there plenty of room for exercise? You’ll get an idea pretty quickly for how a facility is run. It’s an extra plus if the facility has webcams so you can check in during the day.

Have an idea about how your dog does with other dogs. If you’re not sure, and many pets from shelters are relative unknowns, a good facility will be able to assess your dog to let you know. Even if he doesn’t play well with others, there are alternatives to make sure everyone is happy.

Get a trial visit for your dog. Pay close attention to how she behaves when you pick her up. Is she tired but happy? That’s perfect!

Lastly, make sure to talk to other pet owners and get recommendations and reviews. Friends, family, co-workers, neighbors… they may be able to let you share some observations from their personal experience.

With a little extra effort, you can find some superb day cares for your dog, and rest easy he’s healthy and happy when he can’t be by your side.