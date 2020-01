Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Firefighters put out a chimney fire in Winston-Salem Friday.

Around 3p.m., firefighters were on scene at 320 Hanover Arms Court where they said a fire attack was in progress.

The fire is now under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Working smoke alarms were present but did not activate because of the location of the fire in the chimney.

There is currently no word on what started the fire.

