Family, friends and co-workers remember beloved Winston-Salem Waffle House employee who died on Christmas Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A long-time Waffle House employee in Winston-Salem was remembered on Friday by friends and family with a special tribute in her favorite color after her unexpected death last week.

Nearly 100 family members, friends and co-workers packed the Hanes Mill Road location to say goodbye to their beloved friend Anttrovette Huffin.

Huffin died on Christmas Day, shocking her family and her many friends.

As people gathered, hundreds of purple balloons were adorned with messages of remembrance ready to be released in her memory.

“There’s not a person that she didn’t come in contact with that she touched their hearts or did something for them that was spectacular,” said her brother, Charleston Leak.

Many of those friends told stories about Huffin, how they liked her cheesy eggs, how they nicknamed her "Peach" because she said her day was "just peachy" and how they made sure to visit the restaurant often just so she could make them smile.

“At the end of the day, she loved the Waffle House. She was here 20 years, that’s a long time,” one family member said.

And the Waffle House loved her. Waffle House Division Manager Tony Littrell said she was just a special person and a special employee.

“I can always say that when ‘Vette was here we knew the customers were going to be taken care of and the associates were going to be taken care of and I’m just overwhelmed with the response from the community and how special she was,” Littrell said.

As the stories were shared and the balloons were released, there was a sense that she touched everyone she met in a glorious way.

“She was there for all of us whether it be co-workers, family member, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, she was there for you,” her brother said.

A memorial and funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem.