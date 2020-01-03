× Chick-fil-A’s test run of new spicy menu items comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich isn’t enough, the chain now has a few new spicy menu items hitting select restaurants — including Charlotte, according to Chick-fil-A.

Spicy Chick-N-Strips, Spicy Chick-N-Strip Biscuits and Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwiches have been at restaurants in Philadelphia, central and south Texas and Arizona since 2018.

Beginning Jan. 13, 2020, you can add Charlotte to that list.

According to the Chick-fil-A, the new spicy chicken entrees are seasoned and then hand-breaded or marinated with a spicy blend of peppers.

“We’re excited to introduce our Charlotte customers to our new spicy menu items and look forward to hearing what they think,” said Matt Reed, of Chick-fil-A’s menu development team.

The Spicy Chick-N-Strips come in 3- and 4-count orders.

The Spicy Chick-N-Strips Biscuit brings two of those strips to a buttered biscuit.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich features a grilled, boneless chicken breast, marinated to get that spicy kick, along with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

If customers in Charlotte and other test locations enjoy these new menu items, they could become permanent mainstays across the nation.