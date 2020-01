Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A burglar stole from a Greensboro home, but a doorbell camera caught video of the intruder in the act.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers shared the video of the burglary at a home on Viburnum Lane. The video is timestamped about 1:25 p.m. Dec. 27.

The video shows the burglar walk out of the home and up to a white vehicle.

Crime Stoppers says he stole several items from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 373-1000.