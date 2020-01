Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash trapped them inside a vehicle in Winston-Salem, according to the fire department.

At about 1:21 a.m. Friday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video of the scene showing crews on scene.

Officials say a vehicle crashed on Bethanie Station Road.

Crews had to pull two people from the vehicle.

They were both taken to a hospital, one of them with serious injuries.