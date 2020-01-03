× 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. — A 1.8. magnitude earthquake was reported in Cayce, South Carolina on Friday, according to the USGS, WYFF reports.

The earthquake was reported around midnight and had a depth of 2 miles.

Local residents have not reported feeling the earthquake.

A 5.1. magnitude earthquake that happened in 1916 is the largest the area has seen.

Smaller earthquakes happen in the Carolinas around one time every year or two.

Every few decades, earthquakes that cause a moderate amount of damage hit the inland Carolinas.