Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman was injured in a shooting in High Point on Thursday evening, according to High Point police.

Just before 5 p.m., people around Gordon Street reported hearing gunshots.

A woman driving by in her car heard the shots, pulled over and realized she had been hit.

High Point police said the woman's injury was not life-threatening.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.