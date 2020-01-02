× Woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in bathtub, jumping off building with 1-year-old; Both babies killed

CHICAGO — A woman is accused of stabbing her father, leaving an unresponsive baby in a bathtub and leaping off the 11th floor of her apartment building while holding her 1-year-old son, WFLD reports.

At about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive in Chicago.

Police say they found a woman, who may have been in her 30s, and a 1-year-old boy on the ground.

Up on the 11th floor of the apartment building, they found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in a bathtub.

A 70-year-old man, the woman’s father, was in critical condition after suffering from stab wounds and cuts on his face and body. He told police his daughter stabbed him, according to WFLD.

The two children were rushed to a hospital where they died.

The woman survived but is in critical condition.