U-Haul will no longer hire people who use nicotine across 21 states

PHOENIX — Smokers and vapers looking to work for U-Haul will be out of luck starting in February.

The company, best known for renting out box trucks, announced that the company will not hire people who use nicotine across 21 states effective Feb. 1.

U-Haul only plans to implement this new hiring policy in states where it is legal to turn down an applicant for using nicotine. This includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The company says this new policy comes in an effort to make U-Haul one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the United States and Canada.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” said U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

Current employees who use nicotine products won’t be fired but the company will offer them help with quitting nicotine.