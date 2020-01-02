Server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg at Illinois IHOP

Posted 6:40 am, January 2, 2020, by

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Actor Donnie Wahlberg started off 2020 with a thoughtful gesture by tipping an IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles.

His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter.

Hundreds of replies on the tweet are thanking the actor for his generosity. The total bill was $76. He wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 tip challenge.”

Wahlberg married Evergreen Park native McCarthy in 2014.

Danielle Franzoni, a server in Alpena, Michigan, received a similar surprise after waiting on a couple at the restaurant where she works.

Their bill was $23. They too tipped a festive $2,020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.