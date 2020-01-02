× Man accused of traveling more than 300 miles to North Carolina to rape teen girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Maryland man is accused of traveling to North Carolina to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook, WCTI reports.

Alejandro Hernandez is charged with statutory rape.

Deputies were called to the girl’s home after her mother found her in the house with a strange man.

Hernandez had talked to the victim on Facebook and traveled more than 300 miles to her from Frederick, Maryland, overnight, according to investigators.

He was placed in jail under a $250,000 secured bond.