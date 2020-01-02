Ice cream shop celebrates the start of 2020 by rolling back prices to 1920

Posted 10:11 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:14AM, January 2, 2020

Ice cream (Stock image/Getty)

PITTSBURGH — It may be 2020 for most of us, but at one Pennsylvania ice cream shop, it’s 1920.

To celebrate the new year, Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh rolling prices back — 100 years back.

On Thursday and Friday, Klavon’s will over ice cream cones for one penny, sundaes for five cents and a whole dime for a banana split.

“We’re happy to celebrate the new decade with something as timeless as ice cream in a shop that has seen more than a century of changes,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

