High Point police, volunteers go door to door after deadly Christmas Eve shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A crowd of High Point police officers and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence gathered Thursday afternoon.

The canvass response on both Eskdale Drive and Sharon Street follows two deadly shootings on Christmas Eve.

Officers determined 18-year-old Austin Shoaf was shot on Eskdale Drive. Kalon K. Ewing, 27, died during surgery following a shooting on Sharon Street.

“We’re all tired of the violence and we really want to press hard to make a change this year,” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Williams said.

Williams walked along with volunteers Thursday afternoon as they passed out flyers and looked for home security cameras.

He explained that an important part of canvassing was telling people what exactly happened in their neighborhood and telling them what resources are available.

“The goal is to expose people to better paths than what these kids are getting right now,” he said.

According to a survey by UNCG researchers, 60 percent of High Point residents are worried about crime and addressing community violence is a top priority.

“[That] doesn’t surprise me with the recent turn of events that’s been going on for the past few years so it’s not that surprising,” said Wes Greene, who grew up in High Point.

Joann Guest told FOX8 that she lost her nephew, Khalil Jones, to gun violence in September.

“The killing has really gotten widespread and it really seems like younger ones, teenagers are being affected by this gun violence recently,” she said.

Jones was shot and killed on Wise Avenue near Sharon Street, leaving a lasting impact on her family.

“I’m worried about what may happen, not only that [my son] may be a part of gun violence but also imprisonment for being at the wrong place at the wrong time, so I have a real concern about my son and the neighborhood and the people he associates himself with,” she said.

Volunteers and officers said they hoped Thursday’s canvass would be the only one needed in 2020.