Half a pound of heroin, nearly half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms seized in search of High Point home
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is facing several charges following the search of a home, according to a news release from High Point police.
High Point police said they came in contact with, Tariq K. Woods, 24, during a “field contact” in front of 518 Ellwood Drive.
Officers smelled marijuana and Woods admitted to having a marijuana cigarette and gave it to officers.
Officers obtained a search warrant for 518 Ellwood Drive and subsequently seized 227 grams (0.5 pounds) of heroin, 27 grams of ecstasy and 217 grams (0.48 pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms. A handgun that was stolen out of Greensboro was recovered as well.
Woods was charged with:
- two counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- one felony count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance (heroin, schedule I)
- felony sell/deliver within 1000 feet of a school or day care
- felony trafficking heroin
- felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver controlled substance (ecstasy, schedule I)
- felony sell or deliver controlled substance (schedule VI)
- felony maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance
- felony possession of stolen firearm
- misdemeanor marijuana paraphernalia
Woods is being held in the High Point jail under a $1 million secured bond.
35.955692 -80.005318