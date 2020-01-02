× Half a pound of heroin, nearly half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms seized in search of High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is facing several charges following the search of a home, according to a news release from High Point police.

High Point police said they came in contact with, Tariq K. Woods, 24, during a “field contact” in front of 518 Ellwood Drive.

Officers smelled marijuana and Woods admitted to having a marijuana cigarette and gave it to officers.

Officers obtained a search warrant for 518 Ellwood Drive and subsequently seized 227 grams (0.5 pounds) of heroin, 27 grams of ecstasy and 217 grams (0.48 pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms. A handgun that was stolen out of Greensboro was recovered as well.

Woods was charged with:

two counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

one felony count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance (heroin, schedule I)

felony sell/deliver within 1000 feet of a school or day care

felony trafficking heroin

felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver controlled substance (ecstasy, schedule I)

felony sell or deliver controlled substance (schedule VI)

felony maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance

felony possession of stolen firearm

misdemeanor marijuana paraphernalia

Woods is being held in the High Point jail under a $1 million secured bond.