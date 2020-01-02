× Guilford County homeowner shot person trying to break into home, sheriff says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A homeowner shot a person trying to break into his home on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home on Brightwood Church Road, near Gibsonville.

The homeowner said he shot someone who tried to break into his home.

The alleged burglar was located and is being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

There is no word on charges and the sheriff’s office is still investigating this case.