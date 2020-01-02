Guilford County homeowner shot person trying to break into home, sheriff says

Posted 4:52 pm, January 2, 2020, by

Guilford County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (File photo/WGHP)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A homeowner shot a person trying to break into his home on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home on Brightwood Church Road, near Gibsonville.

The homeowner said he shot someone who tried to break into his home.

The alleged burglar was located and is being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

There is no word on charges and the sheriff’s office is still investigating this case.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.