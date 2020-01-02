Greensboro woman suspected in triple murder involved in hit-and-run while driving victim’s car, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, was involved in a hit-and-run before police took her into custody on murder charges, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, police say Brittany Christina McKinney, 28, was driving on Wendover Avenue when she crashed into a power line pole.

When another car tried to go around her, McKinney crashed into the other car, according to a police report.

Police say she was driving a 2011 GMC belonging to 61-year-old Jerry Griffin.

McKinney allegedly killed Griffin just minutes earlier.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, less than an hour before the crash, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.

When they got to the scene, they say they saw what they described as an aggravated assault. Police later said the case was a homicide.

The victims were identified as her 10-year-old daughter Mkenzie Denise McKinney, her 2-year-old niece Serenity Taliem Rose and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin.

Officers determined Brittany McKinney was the suspect in the killings at the scene of the crash and arrested her.

She is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The suspect was in court Thursday for a first appearance. Brittany McKinney did not speak.

She reportedly admitted to substance abuse issues.