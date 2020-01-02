× Greensboro Aquatic Center selected to host 5 national swimming championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five national swimming championships are coming to Greensboro.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center announced Thursday that the YMCA of the USA selected the local center to hos the National Short Court Swimming Champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the National Long Course Swimming Championship in 2020 and 2021.

The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau expects the city will see an economic impact of more than $20.2 million.

“We are excited and confident that Greensboro will continue to make our national championship meets extraordinary for our youth athletes and their coaches,” said Lindsay Mondick, senior manager of aquatics for Y-USA. “We look forward to celebrating the very best in YMCA swimming in this state-of-the-art venue. Our athletes and their families make significant sacrifices to help them reach their full potential. We owe it to all of them to make this an experience both in and out of the pool that will be remembered for a lifetime. We believe we have found such a place in Greensboro.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the GAC was awarded this opportunity.

Greensboro hosted the short course championship each year since 2012 and the long course championship for the first time in 2017.

The short course championship is considered the nation’s top youth swimming competition. History shows the event could bring more than 1,500 swimmers to Greensboro to compete, as well as 2,000 parents, coaches and volunteers.

“These championships have an enormous effect on our local hospitality industry and we look forward to continuing to welcome YMCA swimmers and their families from around the country to Greensboro,” said Greensboro Area Convention & Visitor Bureau president Henri Fourrier.