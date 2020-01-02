× Construction worker dies after falling more than 18 feet at Whitsett construction site, officials say

WHITSETT, N.C. — A construction worker who was injured in a fall at the FedEx facility in Whitsett has died, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor.

At 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, EMS and fire officials responded to a FedEx facility on 6538 Judge Adams Road.

A 30-year-old man, working for Eddie George and Co., was on a platform installing a grate floor when he fell more than 18 feet at the construction site, landing on his head on the concrete below.

He was taken to the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died, turning the case into a fatality investigation for the Occupational Safety and Health Division.