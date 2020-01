× Charlotte rapper DaBaby arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks, this time in Miami

MIAMI — Charlotte rapper DaBaby was arrested on Thursday in Miami, WJZY reports.

This is the second time DaBaby, 28, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has been arrested in just over a week.

The rapper was arrested in Charlotte on Dec. 23, 2019, for marijuana possession.

FOX8 is working to find out what DaBaby’s charges in Florida are.

