Barn, building destroyed in fire at Pike Family Farm, home of Liberty Antiques Festival

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Pike Family Farm, where the Liberty Antiques Festival is held, lost a barn and building in a devastating fire late Wednesday night, according to Fire Chief Ben Hicks of Staley.

The fire started between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., but officials are still unsure what started it.

To fight the flames, crews brought in water tanks because there are no hydrants in the area. About 30 to 40 firefighters were on scene.

The barn and building connected to it were both total losses.

The chief says investigators plan to return during daylight Thursday to try and determine the cause.

The Liberty Antiques Festival is held at the Pike Family Farm twice a year, and more than 400 dealers from 25 states come to the farm's 100 acres to buy and sell goods.