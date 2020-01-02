Atlas Firearms in Greensboro rammed by vehicle for 2nd time in less than a year, guns stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the second time in less than a year, a vehicle crashed through a wall at Atlas Firearms in Greensboro and guns were stolen, according to Greensboro police.

The incident was reported at the gun store, at 1011 N. Raleigh St., at 6:57 a.m.

As of Thursday evening, a second steel plate is up just inches from where the last steel plate was put up to cover the wall.

A similar heist happened on June 25, 2019. Kaylan Matthew Stimpson, 17, was later arrested in connection with that heist.

