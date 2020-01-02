16-year-old killed in Alamance County crash after speeding without a seat belt, troopers say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 16-year-old died after crashing in Alamance County while speeding without a seat belt, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on Snow Camp Road, near Clark Road, in Alamance County.

Troopers say 16-year-old Leonardo Jubar Escalera, of Graham, was speeding and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle drove off the road to the right and hit a stop sign, a power pole and a tree.

The teenager, who was the only one in the vehicle, died from his injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

