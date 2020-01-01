Winston-Salem home catches fire after family sets off New Year’s Eve fireworks in trash can

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family's fireworks celebration ended with their home on fire, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 1:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to 1805 Center Street.

Fire officials say a family set off legal fireworks in a trashcan but did not properly dispose of them after.

The fireworks ignited the trash can and lit the house on fire.

The home did not have smoke alarms but a police officer from the North Carolina School of the Arts saw the fire and helped get word to the family.

The fire was reportedly under control by 2:02 a.m.

No one was injured, but six people have been displaced.

It is unclear whether or not the home is a total loss.

