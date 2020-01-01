Teenager charged with murder after 13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Concord Mills Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.C. — A teenager faces charges after a 13-year-old girl was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall Saturday, according to WMBF.

Police arrested Dontae Milton Black, 18, on Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder and felony riot with other charges pending.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the outside entrance of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall when they were told about a fight.

Police say 13-year-old Avenanna Propst was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene, police say.

Two other victims, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were boys under the age of 16. Concord Police told WCNC they were "possibly in the wrong place at the wrong time." Police don't believe the 13-year-old girl was the intended target.

Witnesses described to WSOC the chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded.

A mall employee said hundreds of people ran through the mall and the parking lot in an attempt to get away. Another witness said he took off his belt to use as a tourniquet for a teenage boy who was shot in the arm.

"The police and sheriff came with their guns drawn because they didn’t know if it was an active shooter,” witness Jason Warren told WSOC. “It’s sad you can’t come out to a restaurant and have a nice, peaceful evening.”

The Concord Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call (704) 920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.