Stray celebratory gunshot blamed for killing 61-year-old woman moments after start of new year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A celebratory gunshot may have been responsible for the death of a Texas woman, shot while standing in her driveway moments after the start of the new year, KTRK reports.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Philippa Ashford was with family and friends, setting off fireworks for New Year’s.
Suddenly, she clutched her body.
“I think I’ve been shot,” she said, according to deputies.
The woman then collapsed to the ground. She died at the scene.
“At this point from our witnesses and seeing at the scene, we believe this may very well be a case of celebratory gunfire somewhere else in the neighborhood,” Sgt. Ben Beall said, KTRK reports. “No indication a family member or anyone else in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm.”