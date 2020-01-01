× Stray celebratory gunshot blamed for killing 61-year-old woman moments after start of new year

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A celebratory gunshot may have been responsible for the death of a Texas woman, shot while standing in her driveway moments after the start of the new year, KTRK reports.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Philippa Ashford was with family and friends, setting off fireworks for New Year’s.

The @MenningerClinic confirms Philippa Ashford she was a nurse who worked in the crisis psychiatric unit for 15+ yrs. She mentored young nurse residents and was a leader at Menninger. Her colleagues are in disbelief. #abc13 https://t.co/Zfl5VrARUs pic.twitter.com/mdKp7I1Ysp — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 1, 2020

Suddenly, she clutched her body.

“I think I’ve been shot,” she said, according to deputies.

The woman then collapsed to the ground. She died at the scene.

“At this point from our witnesses and seeing at the scene, we believe this may very well be a case of celebratory gunfire somewhere else in the neighborhood,” Sgt. Ben Beall said, KTRK reports. “No indication a family member or anyone else in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm.”