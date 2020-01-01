× Search for City of Greensboro police chief narrows down to top 2 candidates

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for the next Greensboro police chief is down to two candidates, according to Assistant City Manager Trey Davis.

The city will not share the names of the final two candidates, but Davis says the city plans to move forward very soon.

Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement in August 2019, sparking the search for new leadership.

The city received 39 applications from across the country, and, in early November, the city said there were 28 potential candidates in the running. Nineteen of which were already holding a high-ranking position like a police chief or deputy chief in their respective cities.

“We have a wide range of candidates, very diverse, from across the country. We have people as far as California and New Mexico who’ve shown interest in this job,” Davis previously told FOX8.

Since then, the city has hosted at least seven community focus groups and 15 different meetings with community, staff and other stakeholders in an effort to get feedback from the community.

“We want to move as close…move this process along so that we can be able to place the next police chief as close to the retirement of current chief Wayne Scott,” said Nathaniel Davis, Greensboro Assistant City Manager in the division of Public Safety.

City leaders wanted to make sure the community’s voice was heard in regard to the type of characteristics they would like to see in the next leader of the police department.

“There’s no secret there’s a strain between the police and the community, so we thought it would be very important the community have an opportunity at the beginning of this process to say what they wanted and say what qualities they wanted in a police chief,” Davis said.

The combined response from the meetings and the results from more than 400 people who took part in the online survey revealed one of the highest priorities people want to ensure is honesty from law enforcement.

“Residents want to see a police chief who can bring transparency and accountability to the police department. That was probably the most common thing that we heard,” Davis said.