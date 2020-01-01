Police investigating homicide after witnessing ‘aggravated assault’ in Greensboro

Posted 12:51 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 02:21PM, January 1, 2020
Data pix.

(Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About a dozen officers were on scene after an assault on Sweet Birch Drive in Greensboro

At about 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.

When they got to the scene, they say they witnessed an aggravated assault.

At about 2:20 p.m., police said they had begun investigating the case as a homicide.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.