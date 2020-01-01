Police investigating homicide after witnessing ‘aggravated assault’ in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About a dozen officers were on scene after an assault on Sweet Birch Drive in Greensboro
At about 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.
When they got to the scene, they say they witnessed an aggravated assault.
At about 2:20 p.m., police said they had begun investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.053089 -79.717513