GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday night, according to officers on the scene.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Broad Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital with what officers described as "very minor injuries." They are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.