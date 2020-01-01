× Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies of suspected overdose

Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at the age of 30, TMZ reports.

Gordon was hospitalized for a short time before his death in Florida and reports say Gordon died of a suspected drug overdose, according to TMZ.

In 2016, A Georgia judge found Gordon legally responsible for the death of Brown.

Gordon failed to show up to a civil hearing at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta — the second hearing he’d missed. As a result, Gordon was found in contempt of the order and the judgment was made “by default.”

Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon, alleging he beat her up after a “cocaine and drinking binge.” The estate also claimed that Gordon gave Brown a “toxic cocktail” that caused her to pass out.

Brown, the only child of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, was found unresponsive in her bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015. She remained in a coma until she died six months later.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to drug intoxication and immersion in water, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were unable to rule whether her death was “due to intentional or accidental causes.”

CNN contributed to this report.