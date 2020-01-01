Meet the first baby girl and boy born at Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some families in Greensboro have a little something extra to celebrate in the New Year.

At 1:51 a.m., Kelsea Alexzandria Mosely arrived at Cone Health Women’s Hospital. She was the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.

“I did not think I was going to have a baby last night,” said Shapre Parker, Kelsea’s mom.

The little baby girl is named after her dad and grandfather, Kelvin Alexander.

“We lost him this year, late July,” said Kelvin Mosely, Kelsea’s dad. “I know he’s proud and he’s watching me right now and I just want to make him proud.”

At 6:36 a.m., baby Gabriel Emmanuel Madden arrived weighing in at six pounds and 14 ounces.

“I thought I peed on myself and it was my water,” said Katherine Vasquez, Gabriel’s mom.

Mom and dad say little Gabriel is a first for them both.

“As soon as he came out I started crying,” said Emmanuel Madden, Gabriel’s dad. “It just like hit me it’s real.”

Gabriel arrived about a month early so they weren’t exactly prepared, but all they care about now is that he’s healthy and they can take him home.

“I hope he grows up to do and be whatever he wants to be,” Madden said.

Several other parents also welcomed a bundle of joy this New Year’s Day. Three girls and five boys were born at the Cone Health Women’s Hospital as of around 4 p.m.