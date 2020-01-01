× High Point couple dead in New Year’s Day murder-suicide, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man and woman are dead, and police are calling it a murder-suicide.

At about 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a reported suicide at 605 S. Scientific St.

At the scene, police found Hong Van Ma, 49, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers then responded to his home at 4020 Banbridge Drive where they found his wife, 40-year-old Jenny Thao Ta, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe Ma killed his wife and then killed himself.

Officers say there was no reported history of domestic violence between the two.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buben at (336) 887-7867 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.