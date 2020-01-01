Greensboro woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl, 61-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were killed, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, according to Greensboro police.
Brittany Christina McKinney, 28, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
The victims were identified as Mkenzie Denise McKinney, 10, Serenity Taliem Rose, 2, and Jerry Griffin, 61.
At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.
When they got to the scene, they say they witnessed an aggravated assault.
At about 2:20 p.m., police said they had begun investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
