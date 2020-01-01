Greensboro woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl, 61-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were killed, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, according to Greensboro police.

Brittany Christina McKinney, 28, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were identified as Mkenzie Denise McKinney, 10, Serenity Taliem Rose, 2, and Jerry Griffin, 61.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.

When they got to the scene, they say they witnessed an aggravated assault.

At about 2:20 p.m., police said they had begun investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Still working to get more details about what happened here. Officers are going in and out of the homes that have been blocked off @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/DctfDu1cL1 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) January 1, 2020