‘Go Panthers!’: Ron Rivera, former Carolina Panthers coach, offers one last goodbye before joining Washington Redskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "I'm ready to work," Ron Rivera wrote on Twitter Wednesday, breaking his silence after word spread that he would be the new head coach of the Washington Redskins.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was fired from the Carolina Panthers in early December. Within the month, however, rumors began to spread that Rivera was meeting with Redskins team officials.

Rivera replaces Jay Gruden who was fired in October.

The coach's wife shared a photo of their two dogs with Redskins bandanas, ushering in this new era of their lives.

In a thank you letter from Ron and Stephanie Rivera, the two offered their last goodbye and made a few parting promises.

"To the Queen City of Charlotte and the two great states that comprise 'One Carolina,' Stephanie and I salute you and will miss your southern hospitality and grace," he wrote. "We promise to continue to support the charities and social good organizations like the USO of NC, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Humane Society of Charlotte and the PanCan of Charlotte wherever we next call home."

He also gave thanks to former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, GM Marty Hurney, former Panthers' President Danny Morrison, Director of Communications Charlie Dayton, former GM Dave Gettleman, his coaches and staff, present and former Panthers players, David and Nicole Tepper and, of course, the fans.

"You truly are the best fans in the world, win or lose, you always love our team and that is the best reward you can have as a Head Coach," he wrote. "Go Panthers! #KeepPounding."

When Rivera came on as Panthers head coach, the Carolina team had just gone 2-14 in 2010.

In an article from the Carolina Panthers, Rivera reflects on his career with the team while packing up his office.

“That’s probably the biggest thing, coming from where we started, where we came from, you know?” Rivera said after he was fired. “That’s the biggest gratification to me. We started way down and worked our way up to being respectable."

Since 2011, the coach had a 76-63-1 regular-season record and a 3-4 postseason record. He guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t maintain it," he said.

The Panthers have struggled in recent seasons, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2018.

When he was fired, the team was 5-7 and had lost four games straight.

“So many fond memories," he said. "I just think back to how much fun we had and how great it really was.”