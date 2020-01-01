Families support petition to bring new hunting ordinance on Badin Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Families who live along Badin Lake plan to ask Davidson County Commissioners to create a new hunting ordinance on the lake after a disturbing encounter they said happened in a cove.

Twice in the past week, there have been duck hunters seen in a tight cove near Shoreline Drive, in the north part of the lake.

On these occasions, homeowners claimed to have seen these hunters walking on their private property, targeting ducks that families had been feeding, and shooting in the direction of their homes.

“This just happened,” Christy Zedrick said. “If we don’t do something now, then it’s just going to get worse.”

She and her neighbors shared photos with FOX8 that showed the hunters in the cove.

Zedrick said that their big fear is that hunters will continue to come to their cove to search for ducks and something bad will happen.

“These pellets, if the wind catches them right, or somebody’s not dead on aim, somebody is going to get hurt,” Zedrick said.

When asked, wildlife officials said that they had investigated reports of hunters shooting at ducks near the properties. Officials said they had stopped and spoken with hunters on the lake in the area and “educated” them on safety concerns. While officials described the cove as being “a tight fit” in some areas, there is now a law that states how far a hunter has to be from someone’s property to shoot game.

The only laws that were broken, if the claims are true, would be the targeting of “baited” ducks.

No citations were filed in this case.

That is why Zedrick and her husband Carl plan to ask for new rules to be put into place.

“I’m not trying to take away anybody's rights,” Zedrick said. “I’m just trying to get an ordinance in place so people don’t have to worry when they step out of their front door.”

They want to ask for an ordinance that would restrict hunting in their cove and put a limit on how close someone can be from their shoreline when discharging a firearm.

With the support of their community, they plan to go in front of the Davidson County Commissioners during their Jan. 14 meeting.

To read more about their story, click here.