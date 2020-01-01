City leaders hope to keep BB&T Point Stadium busy in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A July youth baseball tournament is expected to bring thousands of visitors and nearly $1 million to downtown High Point.

Members of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau said Wednesday that securing the bid for the National Tournament of Champions brings a strong start to 2020.

Nancy Bowman is the director of sales and marketing for the convention. She said that 75 teams are expected to draw around 3,000 visitors this summer.

“That brings an economic impact of almost a million dollars, these folks are going to be eating in our restaurants and shopping in our shops and buying gas, spending the night in hotels,” she said.

The tournament will be the first major event hosted outside of the regularly scheduled baseball season.

“The goal of having the stadium downtown was to bring people downtown and this now gives people courage to start businesses, to own businesses and say our business can thrive downtown,” City Councilman Wesley Hudson said.

He added that city leaders hope to secure more events for the stadium in the new year.

“We’re hoping we can get music, concerts in, more running events, we’ve had a 5K that has started and finished on the field so we’re hoping to expand that as well and maybe even have larger races,” he said. “We’re talking with lacrosse leagues, we’re talking with soccer leagues, we’re talking with cricket leagues, all of these are relatively untapped in the Triad.”

People living in High Point said they were excited to see the investment pay off.

“Anything that brings money back to our community is a good thing,” William Nelson said.

The tournament will begin July 31 with games at BB&T Point Ballpark and several other city facilities.