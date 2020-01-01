More than 65,000 Christian college students welcome New Year in worship at massive conference

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of young Christians kicked off the new decade in worship, according to FOX News.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was packed as more than 65,000 people gathered in Atlanta for Passion 2020, a three-day conference meant to usher in 2020 while keeping Jesus Christ at the center of the celebration.

“Passion is more than a conference. More than an event. More than a feeling,” the website reads. “Passion is you and me saying goodbye to lesser things and saying yes to Jesus, the One whose name is above every name.”

Christians from the age of 18 to 25 convened and heard inspirational words from a slew of speakers, including Tim Tebow, Ravi Zacharias, Christine Caine, Levi Lusko, John Piper and Sadie Robertson.

Leading worship was Hillsong United, Lecrae, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Elevation Music, Crowder, Trip Lee, Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, Tedashii and Sean Curran.

But this conference isn’t just about scripture, it’s about action, FOX News reports.

Students continued on the annual tradition of raising money to fight injustice and make the Bible more accessible.

Since 2013, the Passion conference has raised more than $8 million to combat modern-day slavery.