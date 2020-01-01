3 dead in homicide investigation on Sweet Birch Drive in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police announced Wednesday afternoon that a homicide investigation involves three deceased victims.

About a dozen officers were on the scene after an assault on Sweet Birch Drive in Greensboro.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.

When they got to the scene, they say they witnessed an aggravated assault.

At about 2:20 p.m., police said they had begun investigating the case as a homicide.

Greensboro police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

No suspect information or information on how the victims were killed has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.