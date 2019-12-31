Thomasville police investigating eight shootings in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville police are investigating eight shootings in the city that happened within the past five weeks.

Sgt. John Elgin said Tuesday that officers are still trying to figure out if shootings on Cates Avenue, Culbreath Avenue, Hunter Street and Turner Street are connected.

“We’re still in the fact-gathering mode, getting all pertinent information, bringing these investigations to light and see if they are connected," Elgin said. "We have to start at the very beginning and work our way to the end."

On Cates Avenue, windows were shattered and siding was damaged in a shooting Sunday night.

People living nearby reported hearing at least seven or eight gunshots.

One woman told FOX8 her relatives lived in one of the apartments that was hit.

“Stop the violence. We don’t need this over here. Our town is a quiet town we don’t have this mess over here,” she said.

One renter at the complex said he shielded his baby when the gunfire started. Several people said they feared the shooters would return and wouldn’t stay in their homes on New Year’s Eve.

Thomasville police have increased patrols in the area since the shootings started just before Thanksgiving.

On Dec. 23, a 24-year-old was shot twice on Cates Avenue.

Councilman and former Thomasville Police Chief Ronald Bratton said he’s aware of the recent violence.

“They're not using good judgment. They’re not thinking about public safety,” Bratton said. “It’s very concerning. Shooting into an occupied residence is such a high risk because anyone can be injured in the residence, so it’s very concerning.”

Current Police Chief Mark Kattner said he believes the shootings are targeted.

Officers ask that anyone with information call police or Crime Stoppers of Thomasville at (336) 476-8477.